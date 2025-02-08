Ganja back on top after defeating Sheki in Azerbaijan Basketball League

8 February 2025 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

The XIV round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League has come to a close, Azernews reports.

Two matches were played in Group B in the final stages of the round.

In a thrilling game, Lankaran lost to Ordu 97-98 on home court. Meanwhile, Sheki was defeated by Ganja 77-91 on the road.

With this victory, Ganja reached 24 points and reclaimed the top spot in the standings. Sheki, with the same number of points, remains in second place, while Ordu is in third. Lankaran, with 17 points, sits at the bottom of the table in sixth place.

In other matches from earlier in the round, Sabah triumphed over NTD 96-85, Neftchi defeated Serhedchi 82-67, Nakhchivan edged out Absheron 76-70, and Guba overcame Sumgayit 90-80.