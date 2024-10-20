National cross-country championship held in Goygol [PHOTOS]

20 October 2024 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

With the organizational support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, the autumn national cross-country championship was held in the Goygol district, Azernews reports.

The President of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, Javid Gurbanov, speaking at the opening ceremony of the championship, pointed out that the development of sports in our country is one of the priority directions of state policy. It was emphasized that national and international athletics competitions are successfully organized, high conditions are created for the preparation of our athletes for prestigious competitions, and important steps are being taken in the direction of discovering new talents and expanding the geography of athletics.

Elvin Pashayev, the head of Goygol District Executive Power, drew attention to the fact that the holding of prestigious competitions in the regions serves the mass of sports. He said that the work done to further increase the interest of the young generation in this field is worthy of appreciation.

Other speakers also wished success to the athletes.

Athletes were allowed to prepare for the competition in the atmosphere of national music.

The autumn national cross-country championship, in which 14 teams from different regions of the country participated, was held in the vicinity of the Goygol Olympic Sports Complex. Athletes competed in 8 distances, the shortest being 1 kilometer and the longest being 10 kilometers. Those who covered the designated distance in the shortest time on the uneven terrain and the first 3 places were awarded medals, diplomas, and gifts. The winners will represent Azerbaijan in international competitions.

---

