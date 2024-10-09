German footballer Mesut Özil to visit Azerbaijan

9 October 2024 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The former player of the German national team and Spanish club Real Madrid, Mesut Özil, will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The star footballer will come to Baku as a guest of the Azerbaijani champion, FC Qarabag, at their invitation.

The veteran midfielder, who has written his name in golden letters in football history, will face off against young players in a fun game following Qarabag's open training session.

The event will take place on October 11 at the "Azersun Arena" and will start at 16:30.

Mesut Özil is a retired professional footballer from Germany who specialized in the role of an attacking midfielder.

Throughout his career, Özil garnered a reputation for his exceptional technical abilities, remarkable creativity, precise passing, and keen vision on the field.

These attributes allowed him to orchestrate play and create scoring opportunities for his teammates. As a result, he is often celebrated as one of the most talented midfielders and playmakers of his era.

In addition to his primary position, Özil also had the versatility to perform as a wide midfielder, demonstrating his adaptability and comprehensive understanding of the game.

His contributions to football have solidified his place in the annals of the sport, and he continues to be a figure of admiration among fans and analysts alike.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

