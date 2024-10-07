World Championship Azerbaijan mini football team set to play its first match

7 October 2024 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's U-23 mini football team is set to play its first match in the qualifying round for the World Championship, taking place in the town of Mali Losinj, Croatia, Azernews reports.

The national team will face Serbia in this important encounter. The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 (Baku time).

It is worth noting that the Azerbaijani team has a challenging schedule ahead.

Following the clash with Serbia, they will go on to compete against India on October 8 and then take on the Czech Republic on October 9.

Established on September 29, 2017, the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation (AMF) focuses on the development and promotion of mini-football in Azerbaijan.

In 2018, the Federation became a member of the European Minifootball Federation and World Minifootball Federations, which gives Azerbaijan the opportunity to participate in international minifootball tournaments.

One of the main activities of the Federation is the organisation of domestic and international competitions.

The AMF regularly hosts tournaments and leagues throughout the year and sends the national mini-soccer team to international tournaments to represent Azerbaijan on the global stage and promote the country's reputation as a competitive force in the sport.

The Federation works with schools, community groups, and other organizations to raise awareness of the sport and encourage more people to take part in it.

This includes organising promotional events, public relations programmes, and media campaigns to increase the development and popularity of mini-football in Azerbaijan.

