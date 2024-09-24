Newly-formed Khankandi Football Club set to compete in Region League

24 September 2024 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Khankandi Football Club has been established, Azernews reports.

In the upcoming 2024/2025 season, the club is set to compete in the Region League, aiming to make a name for itself in the local football scene.

For the time being, the team's home matches will be held at the Shamakhi Olympic Center.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

The Independent Georgian Football Federation was established on 15 February 1990. It is the governing body of football in Georgia. The federation organizes the football league, the Erovnuli Liga, and the Georgia national football team.

