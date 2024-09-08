Azerbaijan faces Slovakia in UEFA Nations League match tonight

8 September 2024 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani national football team will compete in the UEFA Nations League today, Azernews reports.

Under the guidance of coach Fernando Santos, they will take on Slovakia at the Košice Football Arena. The match kicks off at 20:00 Baku time and will be officiated by Polish FIFA referee Damian Sylvesterjak.

UEFA Nations League - C League, Group I

Round II

September 8

20:00 Baku Time

Slovakia vs Azerbaijan

Referee: Damian Sylvesterjak (Poland)

Košice, Košice Football Arena

In their previous Nations League match, Azerbaijan lost 1-3 to Sweden in Baku.

---

