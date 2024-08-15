Junior table tennis players to join training camp in France

15 August 2024 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's junior table tennis players will participate in the next training camp in France, Azernews reports.

Onur Guluzade and Yagmur Mammadli left for Strasbourg today under the guidance of head coach Mikhail Timofeyev.

The members of the selection team will participate in the EUROTALETS gathering, where the most talented table tennis players of Europe are invited, from August 15 to 22.

After this meeting, the athletes will show their skills at the "Euro Mini Champs" competition on August 23 in Schiltigheim, France.

Both table tennis players participated in the preparation process organized at the table tennis center of Shanghai, China, from July 25 to August 12.

Over the past years, Azerbaijani athletes have made significant strides in table tennis.

In 2023, Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade captured a silver medal at the 23rd international tournament in memory of Nikolay Nikitin, held in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Also, the national female table tennis players brought home nine medals from the WTT Youth Contender held in Georgia.

Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Nigar Mahmudova, Khadija Abilzade, Marziyya Nurmatova, Aylin Asgarova, Arzu Aslanova, Aysu Aghayeva, Khadija Eylazova, and Yagmur Mammadli won two silvers and seven bronzes in the tournament.

In March, Azerbaijani table tennis players earned two medals at the Europe Youth Series tournament in 2024. The team claimed the silver and bronze medals in the mixed doubles pairs event among U13 and U15 athletes, respectively.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz