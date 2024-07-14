Azerbaijani gymnasts shine with 8 medals at "Scalabis Cup" international competition

14 July 2024 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani gymnasts achieved outstanding results at the "Scalabis Cup" international competition in trampoline gymnastics, double mini-trampoline, and tumbling held in Santarem, Portugal, Azernews reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation's press service, they secured a total of 6 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medals.

Adil Hajizade and Aleksey Karatashov clinched gold medals in tumbling, while Tofig Aliyev earned a silver. In the team event, Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, and Bilal Gurbanov also excelled with gold medals.

In trampoline and double mini-trampoline gymnastics, Huseyn Abbasov and Ammar Bakhshaliyev seized gold medals, with Nijat Mirzayev adding a bronze to Azerbaijan's tally.

The "Scalabis Cup" took place from July 11 to 13.



