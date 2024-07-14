Spain and England to clash in EURO 2024 final in Berlin

14 July 2024 21:52 (UTC+04:00)

Spain and England are set to face off today in the final of the European Championship held in Germany, marking their third encounter in the finals of major championships, Azernews reports.

Their first showdown dates back to 1980 during the European Championship group stage, where England clinched a 2-1 victory. In 1996, during the quarter-finals of the European Championship held in England, England triumphed again in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw.

The two teams have crossed paths a total of 27 times, with Spain winning 10 matches, England victorious in 13, and 4 draws. Their most recent meeting was in 2018 in the UEFA Nations League, where England secured a 3-2 win. England also holds a goal-scoring advantage with 45 goals compared to Spain's 32 in their historical encounters.

Coached by Luis de La Fuente, Spain aims to claim their 4th European title, potentially breaking the record for the most championships alongside Germany. Spain has progressed impressively in EURO 2024, topping Group B and defeating strong opponents like Germany and France on their way to the final.

Led by Gareth Southgate, England seeks their maiden European Championship title. After finishing atop Group C, England overcame Slovakia and Switzerland in knockout stages before defeating the Netherlands in the semi-finals. This marks England's second consecutive appearance in the EURO final, having lost to Italy in 2020.

Key players to watch include Dani Olmo from Spain and Harry Kane from England, both top scorers with 3 goals each in EURO 2024.

The final will kick off at 23:00 Baku time at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, officiated by François Letexier from France.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz