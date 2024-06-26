Referee of match Sheriff - Zire announced

26 June 2024 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

The referee of the first match of Zire in the first qualifying round of the European League has been announced, Azernews reports.

Idman.biz reports, the Sheriff - Zire match, which will take place on July 11, will be managed by judges from Switzerland.

Alessandro Dudic will whistle in the match to be held in Moldova. The 35-year-old referee made his debut in the Swiss first league in 2018. He managed 2 matches in the UEFA Youth League, 1 in the Conference League, and 5 matches in the qualifying stages of the European championships among young and teenage football players.

The match, which will take place at the Sheriff Sports Complex, will begin at 21:00 Baku time. The return match will take place in Liv Bona Dea Arena a week later. The match will start at 20:00.

