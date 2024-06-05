Azerbaijani female сhess players lead at World Junior U20 Championship 2024 in India

5 June 2024 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Two Azerbaijani female chess players Ayan Allahverdiyeva and Narmin Abdinova got off to a roaring start at the FIDE World Junior Chess Championships U20 taking place in Gandhinagar Gujarat, India, on June 2-12, Azernews reports.

On Round 3, Ayan Allahverdiyeva took down Indian Saparya Ghosh, while Narmin Abdinova beat Indian Advika Sarupria with the black pieces, both scoring full points.

The FIDE World Junior Chess Championships U20 is an eleven-round Swiss tournament, with the time control of 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the rest of the game, with a 30-second increment from move one.

The competition is featuring almost 230 players from 44 countries. The open section has 125 players, including 13 Grandmasters, while in the girls’ section 101 players from 27 countries are competing.

---

