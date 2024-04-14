FIDE Candidates 2024: Azerbaijan's Nijat Abasov agrees to draw

14 April 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov held his next match against Yan Nepomnyashi (FIDE) in the ongoing Challengers Tournament in Toronto, Canada.

According to Azernews, the 28-year-old Azerbaijani grandmaster, who plays with black pieces, agreed to a draw with his Russian counterpart in the VIII round.

It should be noted that the match between N. Abasov and Yan Nepomnyashi in the 1st round also ended in a draw - 0.5:0.5. Currently, the representative of Azerbaijan is in the last - eighth place with 2.5 points.

The FIDE Candidates Tournament 2024 started on April 3 in Toronto, Canada. For the first time ever, the same venue hosted the FIDE Candidates and the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournaments.

The events is expected to end on April 22 at The Great Hall, located in the heart of Toronto’s West End.

Both events are held as 14-player round-robin tournaments. The total prize fund of the events is 750.000 euros (500.000 euros for the Open section, and 250.000 in the Women’s section), and the Winners of the event will qualify for the FIDE World Chess Championship matches.

The participants of the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2024 are as follows:

Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE, 2758) – qualified as the previous World Championship match runner-up.

Praggnanandhaa R (India, 2747) – qualified as the 2023 World Cup runner-up.

Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2804) – qualified as the third-place finisher at the 2023 World Cup.

Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan, 2632) – qualified as the fourth-place finisher at the 2023 World Cup after the winner,

Magnus Carlsen, declined his right to participate.

Vidit Gujrathi (India, 2747) – qualified as the 2023 Grand Swiss winner.

Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 2789) – qualified as the 2023 Grand Swiss runner-up.

Alireza Firouzja (France, 2760) – qualified as the best by rating on January 1, 2024.

Gukesh D (India, 2747) – qualified as the 2023 FIDE Circuit winner.

