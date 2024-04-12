Azerbaijani judokas to compete at European Cup to be held in Poznan

12 April 2024 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The team of Azerbaijan's youth judoka team for the European Cup to be held in Poznan, Poland has been announced, Azernews reports, citing the information released by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

According to the release, the national team will be represented by 7 athletes in 3 weight classes in the tournament, which will be attended by 420 athletes from 41 countries.

Farida Mirzayeva, Konul Aliyeva (both 48 kilograms), Khadija Gadashova, Nuray Guliyeva (both 52 kilograms), Gulnara Bayramova, Fidan Gasimova (both 57 kilograms), Leyla Atayeva (63 kilograms) under the leadership of the coach of the women's team Elnur Ismayilov. , Parvana Abdullayeva (70 kilograms) and Nigar Suleymanova (+78 kilograms) will test their strength.

It should be noted that the competition will be held on April 13-14.

---

