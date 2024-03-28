Six Azerbaijani boxers qualified for Great Silk Road Tournament final

28 March 2024 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Six Azerbaijani boxers have qualified for the Great Silk Road Tournament final.

The tournament brought together 121 boxers from 11 countries, Azernews reports.

In the semi-finals, Hasan Malikov (48kg) defeated Shodiyorjon Melikuziyev (Uzbekistan). Hasan Malikov will meet Temirtash Jussupov in the final.

Shamil Asgarov (57kg) faced Buzurgmehr Iskanov (Tajikistan). The match ended in favour of the Azerbaijani boxer. For the gold medal, Shamil Asgarov will fight against Khudoynazar Fayzov (Uzbekistan).

Azrak Babirov (60kg) also qualified for the finals. In the semi-finals, he won over Sayat Ilyasov (Uzbekistan). The Azerbaijani boxer will fight with Talgat Sirimbetov (Kazakhstan) for the title of winner.

Tayfur Aliyev (63.5 kg) repeated the success of his teammates. On the way to the final, he defeated the Russian Ilya Popov. The national boxer will test his strength in the fight against Abdullah Madaminov (Uzbekistan).

With this, the number of Azerbaijani boxers who will enter the ring in the finals on March 28 has increased to six.

Earlier, Murad Allahverdiyev (86 kg) and Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) also won this right. They will fight against Khasmagomed Javakhanov (Russia) and Togambay Sadindik (Kazakhstan), respectively.

Sarkhan Budagov (80 kilograms) and Muhammad Abdullayev (+92 kg), Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), Ilgar Salahov (67 kg), Kamran Shahsuvarli and Mirsharif Kazimzadeh (both 75kg ) won bronze medals.

The final fights of the competition held at the Boxing Center will start at 14:00.

Note that women's national team finished the tournament with two gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

