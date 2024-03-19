"FCHAIN CUP 2" Gymnastics tournament enters history as second competition dedicated to Financial Chain Corporation [PHOTOS]

19 March 2024 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

"FCHAIN ​​CUP 2" Gymnastics Tournament was held nowadays with the sponsor support of Financial Chain Corporation and the organization of "ProSport" Gymnastics Club.

The competition, which took place in the "Olympic Star" Sports Complex, entered history as the II competition dedicated to Financial Chain Corporation, the main sponsor of "ProSport".

"Financial Chain Corporation has always supported the development of sports in our country and will continue it in the future as well. We express our deep gratitude to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, also the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, who have created conditions for cooperation with us in many prestigious sports events. This is already our 2nd tournament held under the name of FCHAIN. Earlier, we witnessed a similar event in 2022. We are sure that this will be held every year, and the number of participants will increase. We have been with "ProSport" for more than 2 years and supported them in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and other international tournaments," said FCHAIN ​​Managing Partner Zaur Gadirov.

In the tournament, where 150 gymnasts participated, winners were determined in 4 categories in different age groups starting from 3 years old.

The winners were awarded with valuable prizes by Financial Chain Corporation.

It should be noted that in addition to "ProSport" athletes, athletes from 11 clubs from Baku and regions tested their strength in the tournament.

Züleykha Shabanova, officially sponsoredby FCHAIN, was among the gymnasts.

"You know that we are the official sponsor of the talented gymnast Zuleikha Shabanova. We have high hopes that she will represent our country in the most prestigious sports events. With the support of FCHAIN, ProSport's next trip is to Tbilisi. We wish great success to the young and talented gymnast Zuleikha Shabanova, who is individually sponsored by us, in the tournament to be held from April 5 to 9 under the name "Vinera Cup" - Zaur Gadirov said.

Within the framework of the "FCHAIN ​​CUP 2" Gymnastics Tournament ProSport gymnasts performed specially prepared numbers for the guests in the Gala Show Program.

