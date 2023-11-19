Azerbaijani boxer becomes two-time European champion after defeating Armenian opponent [PHOTOS]

19 November 2023 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

The final fights of the European Championship among under-22 boxers were held in Budva, Montenegro.

According to Azernews, in the decisive stage, 2 boxers of the Azerbaijani national team entered the ring.

The national team leader Nijat Huseynov (51 kg) fought with the Armenian Rudolph Garboyan in the final, giving no chance to his opponent. Huseynov, who finished all 5 rounds in his favour, won confidently with a score of 5:0 (29:28, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27). He thus defended his title and became the European champion for the second time in a row and sang the Azerbaijani national anthem in Budva.

Azrak Babirov finished the competition with a silver medal in 57 kg.

Thus, the Azerbaijani national team finished the European Championship with 5 medals. The national team of Azerbaijan won 1 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals. Tural Sariyev (48 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg), and Marjona Savriyeva (50 kg) won bronze medals for our national team.

It should be noted that 1 year ago in Croatia, our team won 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.

