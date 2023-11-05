Opening ceremony of National Equestrian Festival took place [PHOTOS]

5 November 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

The opening ceremony of the National Equestrian Festival dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev was held under the organisation of the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan (WFLA), Azernews reports.

The event took place at the indoor arena of the Bina Equestrian Complex. Speaking at the event, Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gaibov said that Azerbaijani sport is developing day by day.

"I express my gratitude to the leadership of the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the work on the development of equestrian sport. I greet all the guests who have visited Azerbaijan in connection with the competition."

Later, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sarvan Jafarov welcomed the guests: "It is already clear that the World Championships in javelin throwing and horse racing will be welcomed by the spectators with interest. It is good that these races will be organised by racing horses of national breeds. The work carried out in the field of horse breeding is one of the priority issues of the ministry.

Then the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs honoured with a minute of silence and the State Anthem was sounded. At the end, flags of participating countries were created.

The World Javelin Championships kick off today with 3 matches on the first day.

Apart from Azerbaijan, the teams of Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Poland and Morocco will also take part in the prestigious competition. On November 7, horse races and patchwork races will be organised with participation of horses of national breeds - Garabagh and Dilbaz horses. The World Championship will end with the game for the 3rd place and the final match to be held on 8 November.

