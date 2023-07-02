III European Games wraps up today

2 July 2023 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

The III European Games held in Poland will conclude today.

Azernews reports, citing local media outlets on July 2, the last set of 31 medals will find its owner.

On the last - 12th day of the European Games, the spectators will witness the fight in 5 types. After the finals of boxing, shooting, canoe-slalom, badminton and kickboxing competitions, the closing ceremony of the European Games will take place.

Azerbaijani athletes will test their strength in three sports on the last day. The athletes representing Azerbaijan will compete for medals in shooting, boxing and kickboxing.

July 2

Shooting

11:00 a.m. Women's teams, trap, qualification stage

Azerbaijan (Aydan Jamalova, Ulviyya Eyvazova, Alina Rafikhanova)

17:00. Women's teams, trap, final stage

Kickboxing

13:15. Men, full contact, 63.5 kg, final

Farid Agamoghlanov - Damiano Tramontana (Italy)

Boxing

16:15. Men, +92 kg, final

Mahammad Abdullayev - Delicious Orie (Great Britain).

