III European Games wraps up today
The III European Games held in Poland will conclude today.
Azernews reports, citing local media outlets on July 2, the last set of 31 medals will find its owner.
On the last - 12th day of the European Games, the spectators will witness the fight in 5 types. After the finals of boxing, shooting, canoe-slalom, badminton and kickboxing competitions, the closing ceremony of the European Games will take place.
Azerbaijani athletes will test their strength in three sports on the last day. The athletes representing Azerbaijan will compete for medals in shooting, boxing and kickboxing.
July 2
Shooting
11:00 a.m. Women's teams, trap, qualification stage
Azerbaijan (Aydan Jamalova, Ulviyya Eyvazova, Alina Rafikhanova)
17:00. Women's teams, trap, final stage
Kickboxing
13:15. Men, full contact, 63.5 kg, final
Farid Agamoghlanov - Damiano Tramontana (Italy)
Boxing
16:15. Men, +92 kg, final
Mahammad Abdullayev - Delicious Orie (Great Britain).
