Sports ministers gather in Baku for MINEPS VII conference [PHOTOS]

28 June 2023 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Sports Ministers have gathered in Baku for the 7th International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS VII).

MINEPS is the only global platform of its kind, engaging governments, intergovernmental organizations, the sport movement, academia, and specialized NGOs.

The prestigious sporting event brought together over 50 ministers and high-ranking officials, more than 540 delegates from 124 countries and international organizations, Azernews reports.

Founded in 1976, the conference facilitates intellectual and technical exchange in the field of physical education and sport.

The conference program includes the adoption of the Fit For Life partnership document, which is part of UNESCO's Fit for Life initiative.

Fit For Life is UNESCO's sport-based flagship designed to accelerate COVID-19 recovery, support inclusive and integrated policy making, and enhance the wellbeing of youth around the world.

Recall that Azerbaijan and UNESCO have agreed on holding the VII MINEPS conference in Baku on June 26-29.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and the Assistant Director-General for UNESCO Social and Human Sciences Gabriela Ramos.

The decision to hold such a large-scale conference is a clear manifestation of the international community's trust in Azerbaijan, a country well-known for its countless sports achievements.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz