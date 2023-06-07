Aziz Shusha Int'l Cycling Tour starts today

7 June 2023 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Second Aziz Shusha (Dear Shusha) International Cycling Tour starts today. The cycling tour was co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation within the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Around 100 cyclists in 16 teams from 14 countries, including national teams of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Romania and Turkmenistan, as well as clubs from Turkiye, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Germany, Mongolia, Egypt, the Philippines, Belgium, China and Italy will compete for the medals.

The cycling tour is expected to start in Baku's Sabail district. At the first stage, cyclists will overcome 150 kilometers and cross the finish line in the Shamakhi district.

The cyclists will overcome 176.2 kilometers along the Gabala-Shaki-Gabala route on June 8, 170 kilometers from Gabala to the center of Ganja on June 9, 10 - 102.9 kilometers from Ganja to the Goygol National Park on June 10 and 134.9 kilometers from Beylagan to the city of Shusha on June 11.

The Aziz Shusha International Cycling Tour is a 5-stage 2.2 category tournament included in the schedule of the International Cycling Union.

In 2022, the Second Aziz Shusha International Cycling Tour gathered 80 cyclists from Turkiye, Georgia, Romania, Mongolia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

