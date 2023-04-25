Azerbaijani karate fighters to compete at European Games in Poland

25 April 2023 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani karate fighters will compete at the 2023 European Games to be held in Poland from June to 2 July.

The national team includes Eminagha Guliyev (60kg), Tural Aghalarzada (67kg), Farid Aghayev (75kg), Asiman Gurbanli (+84kg) as well as female karate fighters Fidan Teymurova (50kg), Madina Sadigova (55kg), Irina Zaretska (68kg) and Farida Aliyeva (+68kg), Azernews reports.

Around 96 karate fighters from 20 countries will compete in individual kata and kumite in five different weight categories.

The 3rd European Games is a scheduled international sporting event to be held in the cities of Krakow and Malopolska.

All Olympic sports held at the 2023 European Games will provide qualification opportunities for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Note that the European Games were inaugurated in Azerbaijan in 2015. The multi-sport event featured almost 6,000 athletes from 50 countries competing in 30 sports, including 15 summer Olympic and 2 non-Olympic sports

Over the past few years, national karateka won prestigious international tournaments, and European and World championships.

Rafael Aghayev has managed to achieve all of the highest sporting victories in karate; he is a multiple European and world champion.

For outstanding sports achievements, he was repeatedly awarded by the leadership of the National Olympic Committee, and the Youth and Sports Ministry of Azerbaijan.

President of the World Karate Federation Antonio Espinosa called him the "Diamond of the Karate World".

Irina Zaretska is also well-known for her numerous international victories.

She won a gold medal at the Karate1 2014 Premier League in Almere, a bronze medal at the World Karate Cup 2014, a gold medal at the Premier League Karate1 2015 in Istanbul, a silver medal at the Premier League Karate1 2017, etc.

In 2022, Azerbaijani karate fighters grabbed six medals including three gold and three bronze at Karate1 Premier League in Baku.

Eminaga Guliyev (60 kg), Irina Zaretskaya (68 kg), and Asiman Gurbanli (+84 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with gold medals.

Bronze medals came from Tural Aghalarzada (67 kilograms), Turgut Hasanov (84 kg), and Murad Hajizada (+84 kg).

In February, Azerbaijani karate fighters captured five bronze medals at the 2023 Karate1-Premier League event in Egypt.

Tural Aghalarzada (60 kg), Farid Aghayev (75 kg), Turgut Hasanov (84 kg), Madina Sadigova (55 kg), and Irina Zaretska (68 kg) came third in Cairo.

