AGF Trophy: Azerbaijani gymnasts reach final [PHOTOS]

14 April 2023 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

The finalists of ball exercises have been announced at the 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

As a result, Shams Agahuseynova and Sofia Mammadova (Azerbaijan), Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus), Natalia Usova (Uzbekistan), Olivia Maslow (Poland), Lian Rona (Israel), Dara Malinova (Bulgaria) and Aliah Ahmad (Egypt) have reached the final, Azernews reports.

Around 119 juniors and seniors gymnasts from 14 countries are taking part in the tournament.

A total of 38 gymnasts, including 20 performing in individual programs (6 senior and 14 junior athletes) and 18 gymnasts within group teams (1 senior and 2 juniors in group exercises), are representing Azerbaijan in the tournament.

The winners will be determined in the all-around, team standings, and in separate apparatuses.

The first day of the competition features qualifications in the individual program for juniors and seniors in exercises with a hoop and ball, qualifications among junior teams in group exercises in a program with five ropes, as well as qualifications for senior teams in group exercises with 5 hoops.

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics will last until April 23.

---

