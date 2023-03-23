Azerbaijani national team to compete in group games of main stage of European Championship

23 March 2023 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of the group games of the main stage of the European Championship, the Azerbaijan national team, consisting of under-19 futsal players, will play its first match, Azernews reports.

According to the received information, Azerbaijani national team will encounter with the French team of the corresponding age group.

The match, which will be held in Pejara gymnasium in Shiroki Brijeg, Bosnia and Herzegovina, will start at 20:00 Baku time.

The chief referee of the game will be Peter Nurse from England. He will be assisted by Martin Koster (Denmark) and Norbert Szilagyi (Hungary).

The meeting will be broadcast on the " Fudbal BİH" youtube channel.

