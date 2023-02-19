Azerbaijani gymnast reaches finals at Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup

19 February 2023 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Gymnast Seljan Makhsudova from Azerbaijan will compete in the finals of the individual program for women at the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku on February 19, Azernews reports.

The final competitions in the individual program for women will start at 14:20. Rivals of Seljan Makhsudova in the final will be representatives of Brazil, Kazakhstan, France, the USA and Latvia.

Seljan Makhsudova finished third with a score of 53.370 points during the qualifying competitions of the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku, which were held on February 18.

On February 18-19, the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts present individual and synchronous programs.

---

