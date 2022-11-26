Gymnastics arena in Baku is beautiful and spacious - young gymnast from Kazakhstan

26 November 2022 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The gymnastics arena in Baku is beautiful and spacious, the competition hall is large, there is also a lot of space for training and preparing for performances.

Ramina Akhmetzhanova, a participant of the 1st Ojag International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup, a young athlete from Kazakhstan, told Trend on Friday.

“I will start my participation in the Ojag International Cup tomorrow, and today, as a spectator, I am watching the progress of the performances. The competitions are interesting, spectacular, I look forward to the coming day,” the young athlete said.

It should be noted that on November 25-27, the "Ojag Sport" club holds the 1st Ojag International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup. Representatives of 13 countries take part in the competitions organized at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts born in 2007-2016 perform both in the individual program and in group exercises.

