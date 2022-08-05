Coach praises training of Azerbaijani gymnastics team before V Islamic Solidarity Games

5 August 2022 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

The training of the Azerbaijani Rhythmic Gymnastics National Team in Baku before the V Islamic Solidarity Games, which is to be held from August 9 to 18 in Turkish Konya city, has become the celebration, coach of the Azerbaijani team in group exercises, member of the Athletes’ Commission in Rhythmic Gymnastics of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Siyana Vasileva told reporters, Trend reports.

“During the training, numerous spectators were present at the National Gymnastics Arena. Everyone supported our athletes and warmly welcomed their performances. We expect high results from the group exercise team at the Islamic Solidarity Games," she said.

Speaking of leader of the national team Zohra Aghamirova, performing in the individual program, Vasileva underscored her day-to-day growing as a professional athlete.

According to Vasileva, the major important thing for the team is training well to achieve its goals.

At the gymnastics competitions, Azerbaijan will be represented in the following disciplines – artistic, sports (men's and women's), and aerobic gymnastics.

The Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team in the individual program included Zohra Aghamirova, Ilona Zeynalova, Alina Gozalova, while in the group exercise team – Darya Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, Leman Alimuradova, Gullu Aghalarzade, Yelizaveta Luzan, Zeynab Hummatova.

