National judokas win all classes of medals in Croatia [PHOTO]

19 July 2022 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani judokas have won all three classes of medals at Zagreb Grand Prix 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sport.

Yashar Najafov (66 kg) won a gold medal on the first day of the competition.

Said Molayi (81 kg) settled for a silver medal after his defeat to the French judoka Alfa Umar Calo.

Another national judoka Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) took third place after defeating Georgian opponent Gela Zaalishvili.

Around 503 judokas from 69 countries took part in Zagreb Grand Prix 2022.

Fourteen judokas represented Azerbaijan at Zagreb Grand Prix 2022.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country.

Since 2015, the federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named best at the Beijing Olympics 2008 in the 73 kg division. In the final, he beat Wang Ki-Chun and brought home a gold medal.

In Beijing, Movlud Miraliyev enriched the country's medal haul with a bronze medal.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizadeh.

Azerbaijani judokas continue to achieve global successes enriching the country's medal haul with new victories.

