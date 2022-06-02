Day 2: Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship underway in Baku [PHOTO]

2 June 2022 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku Olympic Sports Complex is hosting the second day of the 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sports Club, Azernews reports.

Around 248 gymnasts, including 202 athletes representing Baku's sports clubs, and 46 young gymnasts from the country's regions, are participating in the gymnastics competition.

Baku clubs are represented at the 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship by 11 teams in group exercises while four teams from the regions compete both in the individual and group exercises.

The 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of the Ojag Sports Club is being held among gymnasts in the following age categories: kids, pre-juniors, and juniors.

The two-day competitions feature all-around gymnastics events in individual and group exercises.

Notably, the winners among gymnasts born in 2016, 2015, 2014, and 2013 were announced on June 1.

The gymnasts performed the exercise program without objects.

