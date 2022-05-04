By Trend

Aylin Yusifli, the golden medalist of the 27th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in individual all-around exercises, said coaches praised her forsuccessful performance in the competition, told Trend.

Yusifli made the remark on the sidelines of the championship on May 4 in Baku.

The gymnast being a pupil of the "Ojag Sport" club won a medal in the youngster age category among athletes born in 2013.

“I was satisfied with the participation in the championship, the result made me very happy. Everything was great, I managed to complete the program well and get high marks from the judges. The most important thing is that the coaches were satisfied,” the young athlete said.

According to her, all the competitors at the championship were strong.

"I will continue training and work out the elements more diligently to show a decent result at the next competitions. My favorite gymnast is the Azerbaijani athlete Zohra Aghamirova. I always take an example from her," added Yusifli.

The 27th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics among Age Categories is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 3-4.

Some 186 gymnasts representing nine clubs take part in the Championship. Athletes will compete in the individual program in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012, 2013, 2014), pre-juniors (born in 2010-2011), juniors (2007-2009), while gymnasts within group exercises will compete in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012-2014) and pre-juniors (2010-2011).

During the two-day competition, gymnasts will compete in the individual program and in group exercises.

