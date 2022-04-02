By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov has won bronze medal for performance in ring exercises at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

His performance in the finals was rated by the judges at 14,500 points.

Salvatore Maresca (Italy) with a score of 14.800 points won the gold medal, and Ibrahim Colak (Turkey), who was given 14.766 points by the judges for the program, became the silver medalist.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.

There were qualifications on the first two days of events, while finals will take place on the next two days. In the tournament, the traditional "AGF Trophy" will be presented to the gymnasts who will receive the highest score.

After three competitions of the World Cup held in different countries in 2022, the World Cup in Baku is considered to be the final stage. The three best results out of four shown in the four competitions will define the holders of the FIG Cup in individual events.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz