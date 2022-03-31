By Trend

Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Bavitlung Vanlalvawna met with the athletes of his country within the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup taking place in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held on March 31 - April 3. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries participate in the 4th international competition.

After three competitions of the World Cup held at different countries in 2022, the World Cup in Baku is considered to be the final stage. Three best results out of four will define the holders of the FIG Cup in separate Apparatus.

The competitions will last 4 days. There will be held qualifications on the first 2 days of events, while finals will take place on the next days. The traditional AGF Trophy will be presented to the gymnasts with the highest execution score.

