By Trend

I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to the local organizing committee, volunteers and all those who support the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships, President of International Gymnastics Federation Morinari Watanabe said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the Opening Ceremony of the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships.

"I am very happy to see you here in Baku for the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships. The context is not easy. I would like to express my deepest sympathy and sorrow in light of the heartbreaking events taking place recently in the world and those suffering from them. I hope a day will come soon when all people can enjoy a healthy and peaceful time," he said.

He noted that holding a World Championships during a global pandemic and on a continent shaken by conflict is a big challenge.

"We have no choice but to follow strict measures. I know that it leads to more pressure for you, the athletes and officials. But I believe you will show to the world our friendship and solidarity. Last but not least, I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to the local organizing committee, volunteers and all those who support the event, for all their efforts. Now, I have the honor of declaring the 28th World Championships in Baku open!" he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz