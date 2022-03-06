By Trend

The Azerbaijani women's group in the 13-19 age category has reached the final of the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports.

The women's group scored 55.120 for two exercises (balance and tempo).

The Azerbaijani women's group includes Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade.

The women's groups from Russia (55.600 points), Belgium (55.600 points), Portugal (55.330 points), Israel (53.940 points), France (53.500 points), UK (52.550 points), Germany (52.350 points), the Netherlands (52.160 points) and Poland (51.970 points) reached the finals.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held from March 3 through March 6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The winners among the women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 age groups were named during the third day of the competitions on March 5.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

