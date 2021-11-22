By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani driver Fakhri Gulmammadov has won Baku Drift Cup. The BMW E36 driver was named best among all race participans.

Baku Drift Cup aims at developing motorsports, increasing interest in this area, identifying local athletes and specialists who can represent Azerbaijan at international competitions.

The drift competition featured "Volkicar" race and drift cars and sports cars, "Volkicar" with "burnout" sports cars, drift shows, Trend reported.

The jury included the promoter of the "Extreme Drift Allstars Europe series" Niall Gunn and specialists invited from the Bahrain Automobile Federation.

Motorsport competitions provide an opportunity for drivers who, in violation of the rules, drive at high speed on public roads, to prove themselves on sports grounds. This, in turn, contributes to improved road safety.

The drift competition was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, the Palace of Water Sports and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The event was supported by the Regional Development Public Association and the Baku City Circuit.

