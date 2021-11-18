By Trend

The women’s tumbling teams which reached final have been named within the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships, Trend reports on Nov. 18.

Teams from the UK (196.500 points), France (196.400 points), Russia (194.300 points), Belgium (194.200 points) and the US (186.200 points) reached the final.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling), who will perform on the second day of the competition.

The athletes are performing in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini program at the championship, which will last four days. The winners in the team competition will also be named.

