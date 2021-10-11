By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Rafig Huseynov has been crowned world champion in Norway.

In the final, Rafig Huseynov (82 kg) defeated Burkhan Akbudak (Turkey) with a score of 2: 1.

Rafig Huseynov is a bronze medalist of the Summer Olympic Games 2020. He became the world champion for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, Sanan Suleymanov took second place at the World Wrestling Championship.

Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) lost to the Russian wrestler Roman Vlasov and finished second.

Around eleven freestyle wrestlers (two gold, three silver, and six bronze), five Greco-Roman wrestlers (one gold, one silver and three bronze), and nine medalists in women's wrestling (one gold, three silver, and five bronze) took part in the World Wrestling Championship.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships is the 17th edition of the World Wrestling Championships of combined events.

The event is subsequent to the 2019 World Championships due to the cancellation of the 2020 edition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Individual World Cup was held as replacement for the World Wrestling Championships. The 2021 World Championships took place less than three months after the rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics.

---

