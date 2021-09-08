By Laman Ismayilova

Newly-appointed Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov has been introduced to the ministry staff.

The meeting was attended by the head of the presidential administration's youth policy and sports department, Yusuf Mammadaliyev, heads of sports federations, athletes, and many others.

Under President Ilham Aliyev's decree, Farid Gayibov was appointed as the country's youth and sports minister on September 7.

The head of state received the newly-appointed minister on the same day.

Notably, Farid Gayibov was elected at the 27th UEG Congress in 2017, replacing Georges Guelzec as president in 2018. Since 2013, he has been a member of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NOC).

Gayibov was a delegate of the UEG and FIG Congresses; member of the delegation for the Olympic Games (Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016); head of the Azerbaijani official delegations in different gymnastics disciplines during the European and World Championships; president of the Appeal Jury at different European Championships in gymnastics disciplines (as assigned) from 2014 to 2018.

He has been elected as president of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) at its 27th election of Congress, held in Croatia.

Since 2018, he has been acting as the UEG president (renamed into European Gymnastics since April 1, 2020) and is automatically a member of the FIG Executive Committee.

Gayibov was awarded the FIG Bronze Distinction as a twice-elected member to the FIG Council (2008 and 2012) at the closing of the 81st FIG Congress held in Tokyo.

He also received the FIG Recognition Medal at the 17th FIG Council, held in Baku in 2017.

On December 18, 2017, he was also presented with the honorary diploma of the Azerbaijani president for his contribution to the progress of sports in Azerbaijan.

