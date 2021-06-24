By Laman Ismayilova

Parvin Mammadov, known as the world's shortest powerlifter (128 cm) will represent Azerbaijan at Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The powerlifter won the license, finishing fourth in powerlifting at the World Cup in Dubai (UAE). The 26-year-old athlete (49 kg) showed a result of 157 kg. Prior to this performance, the Paralympian had won rating points in other competitions.

So far, Azerbaijani paralympians have won 19 licenses for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, including 8 in athletics, 4 in taekwondo, 3 in swimming, 2 in shooting and 2 in powerlifting.

Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many international competitions and six Paralympic Games.

They enriched the country's medal haul with multiple awards. Among them are seven Paralympic winners, including two Paralympic champions.

National para-athlete Heydar Hamidli has recently won a gold medal at the Dubai 2021 World Para-Athletics Grand Prix in the United Arab Emirates.

Heydar Hamidli climbed to the highest step of the pedestal with a result of 43 meters 75 cm. The para-athlete achieved it in the F57 category in javelin throwing.

This year National Paralympic Committee turns 25. The novel "Yenilməz" (Invincible) and the video of the same name were presented as part of the celebration.

The logo "Yenilmez" (Invincible) was also presented as part of the event. The torch in the center of the logo represents ability and winning spirit. The flames are painted in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.

There is also a symbol of the International Paralympic Committee "Spirit in motion". The heart-shaped logo also represents a lifestyle that reflects a successful and dynamic life.

The Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be held from July 23 to August 8 this year.

Formerly scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9 2020, the event was postponed amid coronavirus pandemic.

Despite being rescheduled for 2021, the event retains the Tokyo 2020. This is the first time that the Olympic Games have been postponed and rescheduled, rather than cancelled.

The 2020 Games will mark the second time that Japan has hosted the Summer Olympic Games, the first being also in Tokyo in 1964, making this the first city in Asia to host the Summer Games twice.

The 2020 Games will feature competitions including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX, and madison cycling, as well as further mixed events.

Under new IOC policies, which allow the host organizing committee to add new sports to the Olympic program to augment the permanent core events, these Games will see karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding make their Olympic debuts, as well as the return of baseball and softball for the first time since 2008.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz