By Trend

The finalists among 15-17-year-old athletes, performing in the trio, were named during the first day of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on May 21 referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The gymnasts from Romania (19.650 points), Turkey (19.250 points), Italy (19.250 points), Portugal (18.900 points), as well as two trios from Russia (19.350 points and 19.250 points) and Hungary (19.200 points and 19.200 points) reached the finals.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz