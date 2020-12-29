By Laman Ismayilova

Chovgan competition for the President Cup has been held in Baku.

The horse riding competition was organized by the Equestrian Federation, bringing together eight teams.

Having played in the main time in a draw 1: 1, in extra time, the team "Serhedchi" team grabbed the victory with the score 4: 3.

In the match for third place, "Buta Golden" defeated "Serhedchi 2-Dilbaz" with a score of 3: 0. President of the Federation, Head of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev awarded the winners with cups, medals and diplomas.

Chovqan, a traditional horse-riding game played on Karabakh horses, is inscribed on UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Back in 1956, Queen Elizabeth II was presented with the Karabakh horse Zaman, who for the first time represented the ancient horse-breeding culture of Azerbaijan in Great Britain.

Karabakh Horse is considered one of the rare species in the world and the oldest in Asia and the Caucasus.

This stunning horse breed has a small, well-defined head, a straight profile with a broad forehead, and large nostrils. The neck is set high, average in length, muscular and elegant.

The color of the Karabakh breed can be red, buckthorn, brown, bay, gray or golden-red, which is also called the "golden glow".

Karabakh breed horses were presented at the celebration of the anniversary of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.

Deliboz horse spreads widely throughout western Azerbaijan. The light horse breed is primarily used for riding.

This horse breed is known for its dominant racking gait. Deliboz combines both feet on the same side while moving, as opposed to the more common diagonal foot movement, making riding experience more comfortable.

This horse was bred in the late 19th - early 19th century by crossing local horses with eastern breeds under the influence of the Karabakh horse.

Unbalanced temperament, good health and durability are main characteristic features of Deliboz.

