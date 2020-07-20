By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov has won the second place at Summer of Seattle virtual chess tournament.

Mammadyarov was in the lead throughout the whole tournament, leaving behind his opponents. However, in the final round, national chess player was defeated by American chess player Jeffery Xiong.

As a result, the first place went to Jeffery Xiong (US), while Mamedyarov placed second, scoring 3.5 points. The Russian Vladimir Fedoseyev took the third place, while the Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem ranked fourth.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov is a three-time European Team Champion (2009, 2013, 2017).

The 35-year old chess player is also a two-time winner at Tal Memorial (2010 joint and 2014 Blitz) and Shamkir Chess (2016 and 2017), as well as the winner of 2018 Biel Chess Festival where he beat reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen.

In 2003, he won the World Junior Chess Championship. The chess player repeated his success in 2005, becoming the only two-time champion, achieving a 2953 performance rating after eight rounds

