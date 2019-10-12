By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Umleyla Soltanova, representing AyUlduz club, really enjoyed performing in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The athlete is taking part in the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics.

“I am participating in such major competitions in aerobic gymnastics for the first time,” Soltanova told Trend. “I am happy that the competitions are held in the National Gymnastics Arena as it is comfortable to perform here. There is a big and bright hall.”

“Despite complex elements must be performed during the training, I still go in for gymnastics with great enthusiasm,” the gymnast said.

“My mother suggested going in for gymnastics and I agreed with pleasure,” Soltanova said. “I am interested in aerobic gymnastics. I like to perform complex elements.”

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will last till Oct. 13.

During rhythmic gymnastics competitions, athletes perform in an individual program in the age categories of "kids", "pre-juniors" and "juniors", in group exercises - teams in the age categories of "kids" and "pre-juniors".

The gymnasts involved in aerobic gymnastics demonstrate the exercises in the age categories of "babies", "children", "pre-juniors", "juniors", "seniors" in the individual program, as well as in mixed pairs, trios and groups.

More than 200 athletes from Baku and the Azerbaijani districts are taking part in the competitions in three types of gymnastics.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.

---

