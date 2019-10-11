By Trend

Baku Olympic Stadium, with its 69,000 people capacity, has been listed in the TOP-5 biggest stadiums of former USSR countries qualified for participating in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying tournament, Trend reports via Russian Turstat agency.

Baku Olympic Stadium will host four EURO 2020 games.

The top 5 list of stadiums in former Soviet countries include Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow (81,000 spectators), Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv (70,000), Baku Olympic Stadium (69,000), Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg (68,000) and Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi (55,000).

Azerbaijan's Bakcell Arena in Baku, which can hold up to 15,000 spectators, entered the top 15.

The rating is based on the analysis of data on the number of seats in stadiums.

---

