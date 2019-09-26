By Rasana Gasimova

Eighteen Azerbaijani judokas are representing our country in the World Championships Cadets 2019 taking place in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The competition will be held from 25-28 September with the participation of 463 judokas from 61 countries.

On the second day of the competition, Azerbaijani athlete Kamran Suleymanov (60 kg) defeated Brazilian Felipe Lima in the 1/32 final. In the next round, Suleymanov defeted Vladyslav Kazimirov from Ukraine. And in the 1/8 final the athlete defeated Styopa Darbinyan from Armenia.

Winning the quarterfinals by defeating his rival from Kazakhstan Marlen Adil, Suleymanov qualified for the semifinals. His opponent was Chyngyzkhan Sagynaliev from Kyrgyzstan. Azerbaijani judoka reached the final winning by ippon. Having lost to the Japanese judoka Keiji Tsujioka, the athlete won the silver medal.

Other judoka, the winner of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku Turan Bayramov defeated Simone Aversa from Italy in the 1/16 final. Overcoming Bulgantamir Davaadorj from Mongolia in the 1/8 final, Bayramov failed to defeat Nursultan Zaizagaliyev from Kazakhstan in his next meeting. However, in the consolation match, Azerbaijani judoka eliminated Georgios Balarjishvili from the competition. Bayramov failed to defeat Chyngyzkhan Sagynaliev from Kyrgyzstan in the competition for a bronze medal.

Judo is one of the most developed sports in Azerbaijan, where the National Judo Federation was established in 1972. The Azerbaijani judo team is considered one of the best in the world.

The adult judo team of Azerbaijan made considerable progress in 2016. The team won 51 awards in competitions of various levels. The results showed that Azerbaijani judokas won 351 times out of 710 fights during the year.

The Azerbaijani judo fighter, silver medalist of Rio-2016 Summer Olympic Games, Rustam Orujov was named the best in Azerbaijan's male team. Moreover, he is the strongest in the world in his weight class of 73kg, as well as among all weight classes.

