By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Aghamirova has won a license for the Olympic Games 2020, Trend reports.

The all-around finals in the individual program are taking place today, on Sept. 20, in two compositions - first the gymnasts of group B (who took 13-24th places in the qualifications) performed, and then the gymnasts of group A (1-12th places in the qualifications) will be competing.

Zohra Aghamirova performed as part of the group B and took the fourth place in her group. Therefore, regardless of how the gymnasts of group A perform, Zohra Aghamirova is already in the TOP 16 gymnasts.

As a result of her performance in the all-around finals, Zohra Aghamirova scored 78.725 points in total for four exercises.

For the exercise with a hoop, Aghamirova received 20.900 points, with a ball - 19.525 points, with clubs - 21.200 points and with a ribbon - 17.100 points.

The top 16 gymnasts (maximum two athletes from one country) performing in the individual all-around program will receive a license for participation in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

---

