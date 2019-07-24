By Trend
Competitions in 8 kinds of sports - athletics, swimming, gymnastics, judo, handball, basketball, volleyball and tennis - are being held on July 24 on the fourth day of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports.
The national team of Azerbaijan is represented in seven of the abovementioned sports. The judoists will be performing first.
Gymnastics
All-around, individual exercises, classification
Milana Minakovskaya
Basketball
Boys, Group A, III round
Azerbaijan-Croatia
Handball
Girls, Group B, III round
Azerbaijan - Czech Republic
Boys, Group A, III round
Azerbaijan - Serbia
Swimming
Girls, 200 m, freestyle, classification
Aysel Safarova
Boys, 200 m, breaststroke, classification
Aliyar Jahangirbayov
Girls, 100 m, butterfly, classification
Maryam Sheikhalizadehkhangah
Boys, 200 m, butterfly, final
Ramil Valizade
Judo
Girls
44 kg, 1/8 final
Gulshan Bashirova - Maria Gonzalez (Spain)
Boys
50 kg, 1/8 final
Ismayil Ganbarli - Sergey Mastryukov (Russia)
55 kg, 1/16 final
Shukran Zamanly - Miguel Gago (Portugal)
60 kg, 1/16 final
Turan Bayramov - the winner of the meeting Kote Kapanadze (Georgia) / Adam Safer (Austria)
Volleyball
Boys, Group A, III round
Azerbaijan - Russia
Athletics
Girls, triple vault, classification, group B
Sabrina Zhralova
Girls, 200 m, I stage
Lamiya Veliyeva
Boys, 200 m, stage I
Ali Abdiyev
Boys, high jump, classification, group B
Aydin Badalov
The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.
The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.
Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.
Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.
