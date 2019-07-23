By Trend

Azerbaijan is leading in the medal standings of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports.

Azerbaijan has earned 10 medals - four gold, four silver and two bronze. All of the medals were won for the team by wrestlers.

Italy comes second in medal standings. The Italian team has four medals – three gold and one bronze. Russia is third, with one silver and five bronze medals. The remaining spots in the top 5 are held by Turkey (1-1-1) and Romania (1-1-0).

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

In each of these sports, Azerbaijan is being represented by 18 athletes. In addition, 12 athletes in judo, 4 athletes in rhythmic gymnastics, 6 in cycling, 4 in tennis and 6 in swimming compete for medals. In team sports, 12 athletes are included in each of the country’s volleyball and basketball teams. Each men’s and women’s handball team includes 30 players.

More than 2,500 volunteers are involved in the festival.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz