By Trend

Today is the first day of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend reports on April 26.

Fans who arrived in Azerbaijan to watch the competitions are having a rest at the Baku Boulevard taking an advantage of a break in the races.

Most fans of Formula 1 came from Russia, the UK, Georgia, the Netherlands, Poland, the UAE and Finland.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship, each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

Formula One’s highest speed record of 378 km per hour was reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.

