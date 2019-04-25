By Trend

Spanish gymnasts Clara Esquerdo and Victoria Cuadrillero Redondo, members of a team participating in group exercises of FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, are fascinated by the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

"We were in Azerbaijan two years ago and participated in the World Cup,” Esquerdo told Trend. “We really like Baku city and, of course, the National Gymnastics Arena. It is big, beautiful and very comfortable. All the necessary conditions have been created for training here and there are a lot of carpets."

The gymnasts stressed that training before the competition was held well and that they hope for successful performances during the event.

“We are doing our best and want to be among the winners,” Cuadrillero Redondo told Trend. “All rivals are strong, although we think that gymnasts from Bulgaria and Italy are the main rivals.”

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena on April 26-28, 2019.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are expected to compete at the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams will compete in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts will perform in individual programs.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, while Ayna Jafarova, Simara Jafarova, Gullyu Agalarzade, Narin Gurbanova, Narmin Jahangirova and Sona Rakhmanova will participate in the group exercises.

Individual Qualifications will be held on April 26 as follows: All-Around: Group A - Hoop, Ball; All-Around: Group B - Hoop, Ball; All-Around: Group C - Hoop, Ball and Groups’ Qualifications All-Around - five Balls.

Individual Qualifications will be held on April 27 as follows: All-Around: Group A – Clubs, Ribbon; All-Around: Group B - Clubs, Ribbon; All-Around: Group C - Clubs, Ribbon and Groups’ Qualifications All-Around - three Hoops and two pairs of Clubs.

Afterwards, the winners in all-round competitions will be named after the .

Individual Apparatus Finals (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) and Groups’ Apparatus Finals (five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs) will be held on April 28.

The gymnast and the team in the group exercises with the highest score for the performance will be traditionally awarded with the AGF Trophy Cup.

---

