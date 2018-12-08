Trend:

A ceremony to award the winners of the third day of the 25th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Dec. 8.

The winners of individual performances aged 8-10 were awarded following the all-around competitions on the third day of the competition.

Among the gymnasts aged 10, Narmina Bayramova, a representative of the Ojag Sports Club, ranked fist, Leyli Ismayilova, a representative of the Baku Gymnastics School, ranked second, while Medina Aslanova, a representative of the Republican Complex Sports School, ranked third.

Among the gymnasts aged 9, Govhar Ibrahimova ranked first, Lyaman Abdullayeva ranked second and Maryam Aliyeva ranked third. All three gymnasts are representatives of the Ojag Sports Club.

Among the gymnasts aged 8, Ilaha Bakhadirova ranked first, Nezrin Salmanli ranked second, while Tezegul Yagubova ranked third. All three gymnasts are also representatives of the Ojag Sports Club.

The 25th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics will run until Dec. 9.

Within the first three days, individual gymnasts are competing in the age categories of "youngsters", "pre-juniors", "juniors", while teams in group exercises are divided into the age groups of "youngsters" and "pre-juniors".

Among the competitors, there are representatives of the Ojag Sports club, Baku Gymnastics School, Republican Complex Sports School, the AyUlduz club, Zirva International Sports Club, Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center, Aquatic Palace, Zabrat Sports Club, as well as Sumgait, Gusar, Ganja, Mingachevir, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Shirvan and Goychay.

On the last day of the events, the 5th Interregional Cup will commence. Representatives of Azerbaijani districts will perform in both individual and group exercises at the Interregional Cup.